George Fraser - Logo Redesign

Recently i've been working on the rebrand for George Fraser, a company that does sales and support of electrical components ⚙️

It's always a cool challenge when i get approached to redesign a logo that's good to begin with. But we wanted to make this more unique despite the clever mix between the letter G and F on the left side.

In order to make it more unique i threw a electrical component - a cog - in the mix, coming up with the result you can see on the right side!

How do you feel about this rebrand so far? I will share more details on the next posts.

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

