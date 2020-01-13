George Fraser - Logo Redesign

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Recently i've been working on the rebrand for George Fraser, a company that does sales and support of electrical components ⚙️
It's always a cool challenge when i get approached to redesign a logo that's good to begin with. But we wanted to make this more unique despite the clever mix between the letter G and F on the left side.
In order to make it more unique i threw a electrical component - a cog - in the mix, coming up with the result you can see on the right side!
How do you feel about this rebrand so far? I will share more details on the next posts.
📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com