Dmytro Prudnikov

Elevation Profile

Dmytro Prudnikov
Dmytro Prudnikov
Hire Me
  • Save
Elevation Profile komoot tracking analytics stats statistics dashboard map graph transition tour ux route mobile chart product interface interaction gif best animation
Download color palette

With the specially developed komoot elevation profile, you can get a better overview of your route and know exactly what to expect at each point of your tour.

Dmytro Prudnikov
Dmytro Prudnikov
Product designer at komoot. Berlin.
Hire Me

More by Dmytro Prudnikov

View profile
    • Like