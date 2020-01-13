Texas Forever Project - Dazed and Confused

Happy to launch a fun side project with my friend, and fellow Texan, Carra Sykes.

At Texas-Forever.co we will be showcasing movies about Texas, by Texans! We've joined some of our favorite designers to celebrate the Lone Star State.

Head over to Texas-Forever.co to see the posters.

More posters and designers will be added, so check back often.

If you would like to join the group, and have a Texas tie- contact me and I'll get you on the list!

Thank you again to all the artists that have contributed so far, and for those that are still to come!