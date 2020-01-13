Texas Forever Project - Dazed and Confused

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Happy to launch a fun side project with my friend, and fellow Texan, Carra Sykes.
At Texas-Forever.co we will be showcasing movies about Texas, by Texans! We've joined some of our favorite designers to celebrate the Lone Star State.
Head over to Texas-Forever.co to see the posters.
More posters and designers will be added, so check back often.
If you would like to join the group, and have a Texas tie- contact me and I'll get you on the list!
Thank you again to all the artists that have contributed so far, and for those that are still to come!