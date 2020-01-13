John Mata

Texas Forever Project - Dazed and Confused

Texas Forever Project - Dazed and Confused texas-forver vector movies texas design texture illustration vintage
Happy to launch a fun side project with my friend, and fellow Texan, Carra Sykes.

At Texas-Forever.co we will be showcasing movies about Texas, by Texans! We've joined some of our favorite designers to celebrate the Lone Star State.

Head over to Texas-Forever.co to see the posters.
More posters and designers will be added, so check back often.

If you would like to join the group, and have a Texas tie- contact me and I'll get you on the list!

Thank you again to all the artists that have contributed so far, and for those that are still to come!

Posted on Jan 13, 2020
