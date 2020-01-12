Allie

Day 98 | US Army Air Assault School

Day 98 | US Army Air Assault School sketch digital illustration gif america lettering icon design arts art digital drawing vector procreate usa digital art drawing military illustration
US Army Air Assault School | pictured here are students practicing rappelling from a UH-60 Black Hawk. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

