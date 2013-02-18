Linda Nakanishi

What If Our Greatest Presidents Never Ran For Office?

Linda Nakanishi
Linda Nakanishi
What If Our Greatest Presidents Never Ran For Office? presidents presidents day obama jfk lincoln
I had the fun job of designing and illustrating this infographic.

America has a long history of greatness, and none embodies that better then our greatest Presidents. These men, by their outstanding deeds, have made history by shaping our society. This they have in common, but how are they different? What if they didn’t become President? What would they have become? http://visual.ly/what-if-our-greatest-presidents-never-ran-office

Posted on Feb 18, 2013
