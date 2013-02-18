Heather Tompkins

SF Landmark Icons

landmarks architecture san francisco transamerica pyramid ferry building cupids span golden gate bridge sutro coit tower
First draft of some SF architectural landmark icons. Critiques welcome and appreciated! Final icons to be printed on a canvas tote bag.

Final product can be seen here: https://www.rickshawbags.com/grocery-tote-gg-landmark

