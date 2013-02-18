Myway - Onepage Bootstrap Parallax Retina Template

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Myway is clean, onepage, HTML5&CSS3, multipurpose template.
Designed for agency, personal portfolio, app landing page and similar.
Myway is built with bootstrap, that sad it’s super easy to customize or add any element.
Also it supports high-resolution/retina displays and it’s enhanced with parallax scrolling effect.
Preview and download on ThemeForest.net
Credits goes to @Saturized for infomatic app screenshots!