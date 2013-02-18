Aleksandar Macanovic

Myway - Onepage Bootstrap Parallax Retina Template

Myway - Onepage Bootstrap Parallax Retina Template
Myway is clean, onepage, HTML5&CSS3, multipurpose template.
Designed for agency, personal portfolio, app landing page and similar.
Myway is built with bootstrap, that sad it’s super easy to customize or add any element.
Also it supports high-resolution/retina displays and it’s enhanced with parallax scrolling effect.

Preview and download on ThemeForest.net

Credits goes to @Saturized for infomatic app screenshots!

