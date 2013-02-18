Marty Lofberg

Squarespace Invaders

Squarespace Invaders squarespace commerce
I know my money theme is a bit of a stretch but I was inspired by some of the other logo riffs, and hey its arcade - you gotta pay to play :D

Posted on Feb 18, 2013
