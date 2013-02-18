Dan Freebairn

Oxford Road Cafe Logo

Oxford Road Cafe Logo
Part of a re-branding project for a small cafe in south Manchester, UK.

Keeping it simple with the old english road sign theme, incorporating the coffee beans as the screws to give it a little more personality. The stars along side a knife and fork represent high quality food.

Posted on Feb 18, 2013
