Casey Kleypas

Smother

Casey Kleypas
Casey Kleypas
  • Save
Smother eye slime rat toxic waste melt
Download color palette

Finishing this sketch up for a client. I will never not love drawing eye balls and slime.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 18, 2013
Casey Kleypas
Casey Kleypas

More by Casey Kleypas

View profile
    • Like