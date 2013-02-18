Dan Freebairn

And What Logo

And What Logo
Logo design for an events company called And What.

The idea behind 'And What' is the term commonly used at the end of a sentence or as a comeback. Example: "Bought my Dad a DVD for christmas only because I want to watch it"…"And What!" (…&?)

See more at www.andwhatofficial.co.uk

Posted on Feb 18, 2013
