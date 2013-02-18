Anthony Lam

Home page

Anthony Lam
Anthony Lam
  • Save
Home page ui ux web design home landing site website page beta splash invite invitation slider
Download color palette

Just a quick shot of the home/landing page I've been working on for the beta release of our product. Exciting stuff! more shots to come.

Edit: live now! http://beta.lemonstand.com

Best viewed @2x

c&c appreciated!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 18, 2013
Anthony Lam
Anthony Lam

More by Anthony Lam

View profile
    • Like