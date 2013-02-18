ElephantMark

Wine Labels #2

ElephantMark
ElephantMark
  • Save
Wine Labels #2 wine label design wine branding vinyard branding wineries branding
Download color palette

View more of the high resolution work here!

http://elephantik.com/wine-packaging-branding/

View all tags
Posted on Feb 18, 2013
ElephantMark
ElephantMark

More by ElephantMark

View profile
    • Like