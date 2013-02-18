Awaken Design Company

A Crafty Concept Footer Design

Awaken Design Company
Awaken Design Company
  • Save
A Crafty Concept Footer Design shopify web webdesign web design website design homepage single clean girly floral lace flourish pink header frame frames awaken awaken design awaken design company awaken company footer footer design keys clock watch chandelier flowers texture design
Download color palette

Here's a closer look at the footer design of this site. I couldn't be more excited about this direction.

- Anthony | AwakenDesignCompany.com

More details: http://www.awakendesigncompany.com/news/part-of-todays-work-a-crafty-concept

* And be sure to check out the 800x600 view for a closer look at the details or the attachment.

A crafty concept web design shopify development
Rebound of
A Crafty Concept Custom Shopify
By Awaken Design Company
Awaken Design Company
Awaken Design Company

More by Awaken Design Company

View profile
    • Like