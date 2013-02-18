Patrick Macomber

[GIF] Interaction Mockup

Patrick Macomber
Patrick Macomber
Hire Me
  • Save
[GIF] Interaction Mockup ui ux
Download color palette

I been messin around with a few ideas.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 18, 2013
Patrick Macomber
Patrick Macomber
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Patrick Macomber

View profile
    • Like