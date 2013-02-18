Monica Gross

Home Inspection Icon

Monica Gross
Monica Gross
  • Save
Home Inspection Icon icon icons home graphic design app icon icon design home inspection
Download color palette

This is my first shot here on Dribbble. Icon for a home inspection app, Done with photoshop.

Thank you for the invite! Any feedback or comments aregreatly appreciated.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 18, 2013
Monica Gross
Monica Gross

More by Monica Gross

View profile
    • Like