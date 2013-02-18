Caroline Slåttland Solheim

KA:D Magazine

Caroline Slåttland Solheim
Caroline Slåttland Solheim
  • Save
KA:D Magazine magazine kad editorial editorial design design colours hand drawn typography handmade illustration font typo spread holding girl
Download color palette

Screen shot of my KA:D Magazine. Typographic magazine in A3, only two colours only. Every page had to have one hand drawn font. This page I made the name/title of the page by hand. Here you also see me holding the magazine - so you see the size.

For more: http://www.behance.net/gallery/KAD-Magazine/3597711

Caroline Slåttland Solheim
Caroline Slåttland Solheim

More by Caroline Slåttland Solheim

View profile
    • Like