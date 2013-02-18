Claes Sandström

Claes Sandström
Claes Sandström
Media Player grey photoshop steadysets ui music player media player album cover standalone music player
This is my first shot here on Dribbble and I wanted to create something as a celebration to the community and the people supporting it. First of all, thank you Tommy Sähl for the Dribbble invite and for letting me use your Steadysets icon on this one!

Claes Sandström
Claes Sandström

