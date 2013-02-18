Zsolt Vajda

Illustration

Zsolt Vajda
Zsolt Vajda
  • Save
Illustration illustration web design responsive vector
Download color palette

Illustration for a project I'm working on, it will be used on the client's website, illustrating their web development/design capabilities.

Made with Illustrator.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 18, 2013
Zsolt Vajda
Zsolt Vajda

More by Zsolt Vajda

View profile
    • Like