Mc Baldassari

Sushi

Mc Baldassari
Mc Baldassari
  • Save
Sushi art illustration woman hair sketch fish blackwhite
Download color palette

Working on a new print! I'll offer one for free to celebrate my 3000 followers on dribbble.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 18, 2013
Mc Baldassari
Mc Baldassari

More by Mc Baldassari

View profile
    • Like