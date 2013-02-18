Medialoot

Wooden Style Retina UI

Medialoot
Medialoot
  • Save
Wooden Style Retina UI wooden retina mobile icon 2x @2x icons iphone ios progress texture upload switch
Download color palette

Working on a HUGE UI set of retina ready design elements!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 18, 2013
Medialoot
Medialoot

More by Medialoot

View profile
    • Like