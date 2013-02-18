Fuggart Design

Aaron Gillespie band merch tshirt tour retail aaron gillespie vintage ornate
T-shirt design for Aaron Gillespie (Underoath/The Almost fame). Full preview up on my Facebook www.facebook.com/fuggartdesign

Posted on Feb 18, 2013
