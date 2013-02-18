Miss Yad

Black Forest / in progress

Miss Yad
Miss Yad
  • Save
Black Forest / in progress illustration drawing girl art nouveau black lines tree forest dragon wolf contrast fairy pattern paint ink
Download color palette

Markers and black acrylic paint on canvas.
Check out my latest work on http://fb.com/MissYadArtsVisuels !

Miss Yad
Miss Yad

More by Miss Yad

View profile
    • Like