Jordan Mahaffey

CPR Identity System | GIF

Jordan Mahaffey
Jordan Mahaffey
  • Save
CPR Identity System | GIF identity logo icon pharmacy pill color pattern typography design
Download color palette

Working on an identity system for a company called Combined Pharmacy Resources. They help established pharmacies get access to various equipment and new technologies. Would love any feedback.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 18, 2013
Jordan Mahaffey
Jordan Mahaffey

More by Jordan Mahaffey

View profile
    • Like