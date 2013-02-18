W A L K I N G S T I C K

vk4

W A L K I N G S T I C K
W A L K I N G S T I C K
  • Save
vk4 logo logotype mark identity
Download color palette

Client wanted to pull the left arm of the lowercase 'v' out toward the left. What do YOU think? Thanks :)

Bd81140183a2d5775ae68c3593c38886
Rebound of
Vk3
By W A L K I N G S T I C K
View all tags
Posted on Feb 18, 2013
W A L K I N G S T I C K
W A L K I N G S T I C K

More by W A L K I N G S T I C K

View profile
    • Like