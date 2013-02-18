Jorgen Grotdal

Oplicity

Jorgen Grotdal
Jorgen Grotdal
  • Save
Oplicity oplicity badge castle blackwhite
Download color palette

A badge i made for my team Oplicity, a project me and Jorge Ros is working on.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 18, 2013
Jorgen Grotdal
Jorgen Grotdal

More by Jorgen Grotdal

View profile
    • Like