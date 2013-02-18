Benjamin Lebovitz

Finch and the Almost Gig Poster 2

Benjamin Lebovitz
Benjamin Lebovitz
  • Save
Finch and the Almost Gig Poster 2 gig poster screen print tour poster poster typography gas tank gasoline flame
Download color palette

Spilled gasoline, East Coast tour poster for Finch and the Almost.

Benjamin Lebovitz
Benjamin Lebovitz

More by Benjamin Lebovitz

View profile
    • Like