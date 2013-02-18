Chris Guyot

Metal Bull

Chris Guyot
Chris Guyot
  • Save
Metal Bull 3d cinema 4d c4d cinema4d modeling animation destroy destructive shatter
Download color palette

Hello dribbble community! I'm excited to share my first shot with you, a metal bull animation that I'm working on just for fun. Made in C4D. Any and all feedback/criticism welcome!

Thank you Andrus Valulis for the invite!!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 18, 2013
Chris Guyot
Chris Guyot

More by Chris Guyot

View profile
    • Like