Communication Agency

Swan Bio Beauty Cosmetics

Communication Agency
Communication Agency
  • Save
Swan Bio Beauty Cosmetics logo logo design branding brand symbol communication agency pavel surovy logo designer design bio cosmetic cosmetics swan leaf
Download color palette

More elegant head and more gracius body and more proportion of leaf and swan neck.

83bb529d69386d4976b604215bbde88d
Rebound of
Bio Cosmetics
By Communication Agency
Communication Agency
Communication Agency

More by Communication Agency

View profile
    • Like