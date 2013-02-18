MadeByStudioJQ

W

W logo identity colours melbourne layers
Download color palette

Wokbrands W

Working on some concepts to develop the branding of the agency I am at. HUGELY inspired by the City of Melbourne logo! Love it!
Rejected in the end, but a cool development I think :)

Designed at Workbrands©

Posted on Feb 18, 2013
Digital Artist Fascinated With Iridescent & Outer Space.
