MetaScale Mac Mini Farm

mac mini lacie wood servers bigdata
We're building a "mini bigdata" server farm with Mac Minis and LaCie thunderbolt storage. I'm getting the chance to make it pretty! Since our office is in San Jose I figured redwood would rock. (notice the minis are in a wood version of our new logo concept)

Posted on Feb 18, 2013
