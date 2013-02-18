Abstract Symbol

Todd Coleman

While working on some icons for a web app this morning I stumbled upon this shape. It came up by accident while copying shapes and using the pathfinder and well...I just decided to go with it.

It probably won't ever be used for anything but it was a nice exercise.

Posted on Feb 18, 2013
