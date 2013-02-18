Stay Up Tank Top Design

Jake Goble

Stay Up Movement is a clothing and lifestyle company for which I do graphic and product design. I created this 3 color vector design to be printed on a line of tank tops. The designs are created with the idea of motivating the downtrodden and inspiring those who are relentless for success. The more individuals we influence, the more momentum we build, and the larger our movement becomes.

