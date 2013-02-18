🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I've become fascinated with creating fonts out of everyday items that serve a functional purpose in our lives. So after being inspired by the seemingly hundreds of post-its notes scattered across my and my coworker's desks, I challenged myself to creating a font out of them in an unexpected way. I started with a 5 x 5 post-it grid, taping down specific notes that are used to form the shape of the letters, and then used a portable fan to reveal each letterform.
Click here to see the full alphabet and animation:
http://DaydreamsandNightschemes.com/Project-38