Project #38

I've become fascinated with creating fonts out of everyday items that serve a functional purpose in our lives. So after being inspired by the seemingly hundreds of post-its notes scattered across my and my coworker's desks, I challenged myself to creating a font out of them in an unexpected way. I started with a 5 x 5 post-it grid, taping down specific notes that are used to form the shape of the letters, and then used a portable fan to reveal each letterform.

