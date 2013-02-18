Matt Hryhorsky

Music Department badge

Matt Hryhorsky
Matt Hryhorsky
  • Save
Music Department badge badge illustration music audio classical emblem logo icon pluto sans
Download color palette

A little something I put together for my Dad's high school music department.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 18, 2013
Matt Hryhorsky
Matt Hryhorsky
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Matt Hryhorsky

View profile
    • Like