Parrot Pole brazil head logo animal parrot bird wild purple green nature yellow gray
Working on the identity for a new website that will include something related to various brands, can't say too much about it at this point. But, my client and I would like to hear which parrot of the two would you prefer to be their new logo mark and why? Left one or the right one? Thank you all in advance for sharing your opinion, means a lot!

Posted on Feb 18, 2013
