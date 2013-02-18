Matthew Hollister

Jordan 50

Matthew Hollister
Matthew Hollister
  • Save
Jordan 50
Download color palette

Michael Jordan was on 19 Wheaties box covers. This is my contribution to Nike's 50th birthday art show for Air Jordan, curated by the fine folks at Doubleday & Cartwright.

Posted on Feb 18, 2013
Matthew Hollister
Matthew Hollister

More by Matthew Hollister

View profile
    • Like