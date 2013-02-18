Loan Mak

Slice of Life

typography calligraphy tribute type design
This is a tribute to Dexter's TV show.
"Slice of Life", the boat of "Bay Harbor Butcher" AKA Dexter Morgan !

Posted on Feb 18, 2013
