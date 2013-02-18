Riccardo Anelli

Button menu – Orange

Riccardo Anelli
Riccardo Anelli
  • Save
Button menu – Orange bevel photoshop box rounded shadow button active gradient hover menu navigation normal reflection noise light shiny effect gray line colorful text contrast emboss login orange arrow overlay status focus call to action
Download color palette

I'm working on a button navigation menu – this is the shot with the orange version.

For sale on Creative Market
http://crtv.mk/eT72

Riccardo Anelli
Riccardo Anelli

More by Riccardo Anelli

View profile
    • Like