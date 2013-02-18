Personal Site

Nerea Marta

Some weeks ago we launched our personal sites as topxel's members. With these sites we wanted to introduce ourselves and have a site which fits in any device, that's why we did it responsive.

You can check them at www.asiermartinez.com and www.nereamarta.com.

Created by Topxel studio.

Posted on Feb 18, 2013
