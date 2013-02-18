Bermon Painter

Hubot Availability App

Hubot Availability App
An interface that ties in with Campfire, Redis & Hubot so folks in the office can set their availability along with a status. Makes it handy to keep track of who's where and what they're working on. Written in Clojure with a few commands that are built in CoffeeScript so you can ask Hubot directly in Campfire.

Posted on Feb 18, 2013
