Illustration for http://memphismusichalloffame.com/ biography of Memphis band leader W.T. McDaniel. I faked the chalkboard style by drawing the image inverted (black as white) with pencil on paper and then scanned it into Photoshop to invert the colors again and add the background texture.

Posted on Feb 18, 2013
