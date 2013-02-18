Nemanja Jovanovic Fracturize

Packaging early wip 2 By Fracturize.Me

Nemanja Jovanovic Fracturize
Nemanja Jovanovic Fracturize
  • Save
Packaging early wip 2 By Fracturize.Me packaging packaging design packaging illustration print print illustration fracturize fracturize design
Download color palette

Another updae on this one,still testing lot of stuff out,very early stage,its dirty but thats how i work until i figure out definitive look i want and after it i polish it all clean it up simplify where needed..
hope u like it so far guys thanks in advance

Nemanja Jovanovic Fracturize
Nemanja Jovanovic Fracturize

More by Nemanja Jovanovic Fracturize

View profile
    • Like