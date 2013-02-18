Packaging early wip 2 By Fracturize.Me

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Another updae on this one,still testing lot of stuff out,very early stage,its dirty but thats how i work until i figure out definitive look i want and after it i polish it all clean it up simplify where needed..
hope u like it so far guys thanks in advance