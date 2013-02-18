Mathieu Odin

Today i'm 21

Mathieu Odin
Mathieu Odin
  • Save
Today i'm 21 dribbble sallee design mathieu brg ui goodies odin
Download color palette

Today I am 21, I'd like to say thank you to @Jeremy Sallée ✦✦✦ for his help and being the good friend he is.
I also would like to say thank you to dribbble which has brought me visibility and thanks to whom I have met a lot of great people.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 18, 2013
Mathieu Odin
Mathieu Odin

More by Mathieu Odin

View profile
    • Like