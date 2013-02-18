Ryan Taggart

Stegosaurus

Stegosaurus illustration typography dino dinosaur geometry shape design
Just the finished version of my geometric dinosaur:
Octagon Stegosaurus.

Check out my blog post about it: http://ryantaggart.com/portfolio/geometric-dinos/

Octagon Stegosaurus
Posted on Feb 18, 2013
