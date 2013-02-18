Jen Moher Sepulveda

Styleladder: brand identity

Jen Moher Sepulveda
Jen Moher Sepulveda
  • Save
Styleladder: brand identity logo design ai typography branding identity design art direction
Download color palette

Closeup of centered logo design for brand identity package.

Client was a boutique consignment shop, looking to create an online presence.

Licensed fonts used: Bell MT Regular, Sheila

9fc2c86cfbd8f50a7a01456076bacc8f
Rebound of
Style Ladder: character illustration
By Jen Moher Sepulveda
View all tags
Posted on Feb 18, 2013
Jen Moher Sepulveda
Jen Moher Sepulveda

More by Jen Moher Sepulveda

View profile
    • Like