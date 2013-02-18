Shopping Cart

Ryan Krause

Everything is too clean…too vector…too sterile.

Pick up you pens / pencils friends, make something imperfect and asymmetrical. Go back to your roots and have fun doing it.

Posted on Feb 18, 2013
