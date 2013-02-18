Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)

Cabooodle

Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Hire Me
  • Save
Cabooodle logo initials multicolor colorful creative network online web black palette
Download color palette

New online community for creative people launched today! Logo by yours truly! More at http://cabooodle.com

Feel free to join the show! :)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 18, 2013
Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Logo designer. Author of +800 logos worldwide. Let's work!
Hire Me

More by Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)

View profile
    • Like