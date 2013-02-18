Sean Farrell

Glyph Profiles

Doing some illustrations for Glyph. From left to right: Foodie, Explorer, Gas Guzzler, Gatherer, Superstar, and Shopaholic.

Probably going to iterate some more on foodie. I like it because it's minimal, but some don't get that it's sushi.

Posted on Feb 18, 2013
