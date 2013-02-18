I've been working on a new personal website recently to coincide with a move to a new city and job. The site's almost finished, just need to make it responsive and sort a few final bits of content, but it should be going live in a few days.

http://dribbble.com/oliverlong/projects/112699-Personal-Website

[Edit] It's taken a while, but this design is now live at http://oliverlong.co.uk